Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.

Garcia's name came up as a possible trade candidate, but the trade deadline passed and he remains with the White Sox. That's good news for Garcia owners. He'll maintain an everyday job with the White Sox, instead of possibly being a bench utility player for another team. Until the White Sox call up Luis Robert, Garcia will be the primary starter in center field.