White Sox's Leury Garcia: Stays in Chicago
Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.
Garcia's name came up as a possible trade candidate, but the trade deadline passed and he remains with the White Sox. That's good news for Garcia owners. He'll maintain an everyday job with the White Sox, instead of possibly being a bench utility player for another team. Until the White Sox call up Luis Robert, Garcia will be the primary starter in center field.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Has big day at dish•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starts in center field•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Hits four singles•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Stays at shortstop•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starts at short for Anderson•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Moves to short mid-game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...