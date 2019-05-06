Garcia went 2-for-4 and stole a base in Sunday's 9-2 loss to the Red Sox.

Garcia, who has multiple hits in three of his last four starts, stole his fifth base of the season but first in 17 games. He should get plenty of chances to steal and perhaps surpass the 12 bags swiped in 2018 as the White Sox demoted Adam Engel to Triple-A Charlotte following Sunday's game. Engel is a defensive specialist who started occasionally in center field in place of Garcia.

More News
Our Latest Stories