Garcia started in right field and went 1-for-6 with a walk, an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 12-11 loss to Oakland.

Garcia started for the second straight game after being held out of the starting lineup for seven straight contests. He gave Avisail Garica a break Wednesday and filled in for Adam Engel the day before. At this point, he's not getting enough at-bats to be of value, but he has four steals over 11 games played (six starts). If the White Sox decide Engel's weak bat is not worth keeping him in the lineup every day, Garica is the logical replacement.