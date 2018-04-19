White Sox's Leury Garcia: Steals two bags Wednesday
Garcia started in right field and went 1-for-6 with a walk, an RBI, a run scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 12-11 loss to Oakland.
Garcia started for the second straight game after being held out of the starting lineup for seven straight contests. He gave Avisail Garica a break Wednesday and filled in for Adam Engel the day before. At this point, he's not getting enough at-bats to be of value, but he has four steals over 11 games played (six starts). If the White Sox decide Engel's weak bat is not worth keeping him in the lineup every day, Garica is the logical replacement.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back to bench Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starts in center again•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Drives in two Thursday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Returns to action•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Could return Friday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Away from team for personal matter•
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...