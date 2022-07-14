Garcia isn't starting Thursday's game against the Twins.
Garcia is out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games after he went 5-for-18 with three runs and four strikeouts over his last five matchups. Josh Harrison will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
