White Sox's Leury Garcia: Still on bench Saturday
Garcia is not in the lineup Saturday against the Royals.
Garcia returned from a hamstring injury Friday but hasn't started either game since his return. Adam Engel has gotten the nod both times in center field and appears to be the starter there, at least for now.
