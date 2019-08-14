White Sox's Leury Garcia: Still out Wednesday
Garcia (finger) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.
An illness was believed to be the reason behind Garcia's absence from the lineup for the past three games, but it's instead a bruised right finger that's troubling the 28-year-old. Garcia will cede center-field duties to Adam Engel in the series finale with the hope of making his way back into the starting nine at some point during the White Sox's four-game set with the Angels that begins Thursday.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Dealing with bruised finger•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains sidelined for nightcap•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out for first game of doubleheader•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Needs another day off•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Feeling ill Sunday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Late scratch Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...