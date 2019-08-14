Garcia (finger) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Astros.

An illness was believed to be the reason behind Garcia's absence from the lineup for the past three games, but it's instead a bruised right finger that's troubling the 28-year-old. Garcia will cede center-field duties to Adam Engel in the series finale with the hope of making his way back into the starting nine at some point during the White Sox's four-game set with the Angels that begins Thursday.