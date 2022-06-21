site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Still sitting
Garcia (side) remains out Tuesday against Toronto.
Garcia hasn't played since Friday while dealing with left side discomfort, though he was reportedly available off the bench over the weekend. Josh Harrison remains the second baseman Tuesday.
