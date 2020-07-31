Garcia isn't in the lineup for Friday's game at Kansas City.

The 29-year-old was in the starting lineup for the first six games of the season (five starts at second base, one in right field), but prospect Nick Madrigal was recalled Friday and is starting against the Royals. Garcia hit two homers in the second game of the season, but he's 1-for-15 over the past four games. Madrigal should get the chance to lock down the everyday role, which would leave Garcia to operate as a super-utility player.

