Garcia was removed from Sunday's game against the Rangers with a left shin contusion. He underwent X-rays afterward, which returned negative.

Garcia was pulled from the contest after being struck in the left leg with a pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning, which loaded the bases. He was fortunate to avoid any broken bones, but Garcia isn't necessarily out of the woods yet. The White Sox will hope that Monday's off day provides enough time for Garcia to heal up and rejoin the lineup in Tuesday's series opener versus the Twins.