Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Twins.

The 26-year-old is heating up again at the plate, slashing .302/.318/.535 over his last 10 games, but even hitting leadoff doesn't afford Garcia a lot of run-producing opportunities in a weak White Sox lineup -- despite two homers and four doubles over that stretch, he has only four RBI and five runs.

