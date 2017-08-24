White Sox's Leury Garcia: Swats ninth homer Wednesday
Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Twins.
The 26-year-old is heating up again at the plate, slashing .302/.318/.535 over his last 10 games, but even hitting leadoff doesn't afford Garcia a lot of run-producing opportunities in a weak White Sox lineup -- despite two homers and four doubles over that stretch, he has only four RBI and five runs.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Playing every day•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Scores winning run Thursday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Homers in return•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Activated from DL, returns to lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Rehab moved to Charlotte•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Has three hits in rehab debut•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...