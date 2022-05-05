Garcia went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-3 victory versus the Cubs.
Garcia got the start at second base and crushed a 408-foot solo shot to center field in the third inning. The long ball was just his seventh hit of the campaign, though four of those knocks have gone for extra bases. Garcia has struggled with a .127/.158/.273 slash line through 57 plate appearances.
