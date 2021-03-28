Garcia (shoulder) took batting practice Sunday and continues to throw with no issues, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The 30-year-old was scratched from Saturday's Cactus League lineup with right shoulder soreness, but his continued participation in baseball activities indicates it's a minor issue. Garcia has a few days to rest up before Thursday's Opening Day matchup with the Angeles.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Scratched from lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Makes spring debut•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: White Sox pick up 2021 option•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Activated and starting Game 1•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Could play in postseason•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Undergoing surgery•