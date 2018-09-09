White Sox's Leury Garcia: Takes batting practice
Garcia (hamstring) took light batting practice Saturday, David Just of the Chicago Sun-TImes reports.
It's encouraging to see the activity from Garcia, who has a Grade 2 strain of his left hamstring, but he still has some time before he's able to return to action.
