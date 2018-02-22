Garcia (thumb) was able to participate in batting practice Wednesday, Kevin Powell of WGN Radio 720 reports.

Garcia missed the final 29 games of the 2017 season with a sprained right thumb, but he appears to be at full health heading into this spring. Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times added that manager Rick Renteria said he expects Garcia to take on a utility role during this upcoming campaign, as opposed to being a regular in the outfield. In 87 games last year, Garcia slashed .270/.316/.423 with nine home runs, 33 RBI and eight stolen bases.