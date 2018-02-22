White Sox's Leury Garcia: Takes cuts at camp
Garcia (thumb) was able to participate in batting practice Wednesday, Kevin Powell of WGN Radio 720 reports.
Garcia missed the final 29 games of the 2017 season with a sprained right thumb, but he appears to be at full health heading into this spring. Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times added that manager Rick Renteria said he expects Garcia to take on a utility role during this upcoming campaign, as opposed to being a regular in the outfield. In 87 games last year, Garcia slashed .270/.316/.423 with nine home runs, 33 RBI and eight stolen bases.
