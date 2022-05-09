Garcia will start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

He'll crack the lineup for the fifth straight game, with four of his starts coming at second base. Yoan Moncada's (oblique) stint on the IL had created a pathway for both Garcia and Josh Harrison to pick up work in the infield, but with Moncada back in action Monday for his season debut, Harrison looks like he'll be the odd man out of the regular lineup. Garcia enters the series opener with a four-game hitting streak, which has boosted his season OPS to .581. While unremarkable, that figure is still well above Harrison's .485 mark.