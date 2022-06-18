Garcia isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros.
Garcia went 0-for-10 with an RBI and four strikeouts over the last three matchups and will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Josh Harrison is taking over at the keystone and batting seventh.
