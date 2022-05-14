Garcia isn't starting Saturday against the Yankees.
Garcia is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he's hit .370 with a homer, a double, five RBI, three runs and a stolen base. Josh Harrison will take over at the keystone and bat ninth.
