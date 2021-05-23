Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Garcia takes a seat after starting each of the White Sox's last 10 games, during which he went 10-for-35 (.286 average) with three doubles, three RBI and three runs. Billy Hamilton will check in for Garcia in center field.
