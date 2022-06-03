Garcia went 2-for-4 with a run scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Garcia was in the lineup for the second consecutive game since returning from a side injury. He hit atop the order and managed his first multi-hit effort in his last six starts. The White Sox have rotated their leadoff hitter since Tim Anderson (groin) was placed on the injured list so Garcia may not stick in that role, though he should continue to fill in regularly at shortstop.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back in action Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Won't start Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Nursing bruised side•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Takes seat Saturday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Sits out Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starts ahead of Harrison again•