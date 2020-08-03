Garcia wasn't available for Sunday's 9-2 win over the Royals due to a personal matter, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Danny Mendick went 1-for-4 while filling in for Garcia, who had started at shortstop in place of the injured Tim Anderson (groin) the past two games. Manager Rick Renteria said that Garcia's absence was the result of a death in the family, but the 29-year-old hasn't been placed on the bereavement list. The White Sox will likely provide an update on his status prior to Monday's series opener with the Brewers in Milwaukee.