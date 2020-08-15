Garcia (thumb) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Saturday.
Garcia hurt his thumb while sliding into first base, and though his X-rays came back negative, he'll miss considerable time. While he'll be eligible to return for the White Sox's final series of the regular season, it's unclear whether he'll be healthy enough to do so. Danny Mendick should continue to see time at second base while Garcia and Nick Madrigal (shoulder) are sidelined. However, Madrigal should handle some of the duties at second base once he returns.