White Sox's Leury Garcia: Two hits, two runs in win
Garcia went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Twins.
Garcia has managed to maintain a decent batting average (.282) while receiving a career-high in plate appearances. He also leads the White Sox with 78 runs, which ranks 35th in MLB. He moved from center field to right field to give the slumping Jon Jay a break Wednesday. The anticipation in Chicago continues to build for Luis Robert, who should man center field if he's called up in 2019. In that event, Garcia may still be a lineup regular in right field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...