Garcia went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 4-0 loss to the Twins.

Garcia has managed to maintain a decent batting average (.282) while receiving a career-high in plate appearances. He also leads the White Sox with 78 runs, which ranks 35th in MLB. He moved from center field to right field to give the slumping Jon Jay a break Wednesday. The anticipation in Chicago continues to build for Luis Robert, who should man center field if he's called up in 2019. In that event, Garcia may still be a lineup regular in right field.