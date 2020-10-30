The White Sox exercised Garcia's $3.5 million club option for 2021 on Friday.

The 29-year-old missed a chunk of the season due to surgery on his left thumb in August, but he returned from the injured list for the playoffs. Garcia appeared in 16 games and had a .271/317/.441 slash line with three home runs in 63 plate appearances. He's likely to enter spring training working in a utility role for Chicago.

