Garcia will open the season as the White Sox's starting second baseman after the White Sox left prospect Nick Madrigal off the active roster, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Madrigal made a push for the second base job in summer camp, but the White Sox opted for Garcia. "Currently, Leury's timing, his readiness, seems to be a little ahead of where Nicky was over the last couple weeks," said general manager Rick Hahn. Eventually, the White Sox may decide that Garcia's versatility is a greater need than pinning him to one position, but for now, he'll be the everyday second baseman.