Garcia will open the season as the White Sox's starting second baseman after the White Sox left prospect Nick Madrigal off the active roster, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Madrigal made a push for the second base job in summer camp, but the White Sox opted for Garcia. "Currently, Leury's timing, his readiness, seems to be a little ahead of where Nicky was over the last couple weeks," said general manager Rick Hahn. Eventually, the White Sox may decide that Garcia's versatility is a greater need than pinning him to one position, but for now, he'll be the everyday second baseman.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back in action Sunday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Experiencing mid-back soreness•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Expected to start at second•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Expected starter at second•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Bats ninth in spring opener•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Adds team option to contract•