Garcia (side) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Toronto, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia had been managing a bruised side heading into the past weekend, which may have played a factor in him starting in only one of the White Sox's last four games. He'll remain on the bench Tuesday, but Garcia doesn't look to be in danger of landing on the injured list after he made an appearance as a pinch-hitter in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Cubs. With Tim Anderson (groin) going on the IL on Tuesday, Garcia and Danny Mendick -- who starts Tuesday -- are expected to share duties at shortstop.