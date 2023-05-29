Hendriks was activated from the 15-day injured list by the White Sox on Monday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Hendriks needed several months of chemotherapy following a diagnosis in January of non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He struggled on his rehab assignment, but his stuff reportedly ticked up during more recent live batting practice sessions. Manager Pedro Grifol said that Hendriks' first appearance would not come in the ninth inning, per Fegan, but the skipper is hoping the adrenaline of pitching in a major-league game will allow Hendriks' performance to continue trending up. If that happens, we should see him closing games again soon enough.