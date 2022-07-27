Hendriks allowed a run on a hit and a walk while striking out one in one inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rockies.

Hendriks gave up a leadoff home run to Ryan McMahon in the ninth inning, then settled down to escape the jam with his 19th save of the year. In three appearances since the All-Star break, Hendriks has yielded five runs and seven hits in three innings. The 33-year-old closer went into the break on a 15.1-inning scoreless streak, so his recent struggles are probably just a balancing of his previous performance. For the season, he has a 3.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 49:9 K:BB across 33.2 innings. He's not yet in danger of losing his grip on the closer job.