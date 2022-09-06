Hendriks recorded a save against the Mariners on Monday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Hendriks entered with Chicago up by two runs in the ninth inning and didn't have an easy outing. He allowed two singles and a walk that resulted in one run, but the closer was able to strike out Adam Frazier with the winning run in scoring position. Hendriks is one of six major-league relievers to post 30 saves on the campaign so far.