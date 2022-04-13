Hendriks picked up the save Tuesday against the Mariners after giving up one run on three hits during the ninth inning. He had three strikeouts and zero walks.

The 33-year-old entered with a 3-1 lead and needed 25 pitches to get through the frame, but Seattle managed only one run since all three hits allowed were singles. Hendriks is off to a rough start this season, as he picked up a loss and blown save Opening Day after surrendering two runs to Detroit. Still, Hendriks has plenty of job security after recording 38 saves with a 2.54 ERA for the White Sox last year, especially with Craig Kimbrel already shipped off to the Dodgers.