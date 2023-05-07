Hendriks (illness) yielded one run on two hits over an inning of work in his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

He threw 14 pitches in the outing and didn't record a strikeout. Hendriks' velocity remained down in the appearance, as he averaged 94.5 mph with his fastball, per Baseball Savant. That's up more than two mph from his first outing, though, which is a good sign. Hendriks, of course, has a good excuse for still regaining his strength given that he was undergoing chemotherapy a month ago. He's expected to make 2-to-3 more rehab appearances before rejoining the White Sox' bullpen.