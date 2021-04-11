Hendriks allowed a run on two hits and struck out two in one inning, taking a blown save in Sunday's extra-inning loss versus the Royals.

Hendriks gave up a game-tying solo shot to Carlos Santana in the ninth inning. It was the second homer allowed in 3.1 innings for Hendriks, who allowed only a single long ball in 25.1 innings last season. He's off to a rough start as the White Sox closer, with three earns runs allowed on four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in three outings. He is 1-for-2 in save chances so far.