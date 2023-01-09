Hendriks announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Hendriks will begin treatment Monday and said in a statement he's "confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible." It's obviously going to take time, though, with general manager Rick Hahn saying in his own statement that "we do not expect to have any updates on Liam's playing status prior to Opening Day at the very earliest." In much less important news, the White Sox will have an opening at closer while Hendriks is away. Kendall Graveman and perhaps Reynaldo Lopez loom as the most likely options to fill that void.
