Hendriks announced on his personal Instagram page Thursday that he is "cancer free."

Hendriks began his final round of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this month and his latest checkup showed the cancer to be in remission. There's no set timetable for his return to MLB competition, but Hendriks did participate in workouts at White Sox camp this spring and could feasibly begin ramping up again soon. Reynaldo Lopez is the current team leader in saves with three.

