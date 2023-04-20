Hendriks announced on his personal Instagram page Thursday that he is "cancer free."
Hendriks began his final round of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this month and his latest checkup showed the cancer to be in remission. There's no set timetable for his return to MLB competition, but Hendriks did participate in workouts at White Sox camp this spring and could feasibly begin ramping up again soon. Reynaldo Lopez is the current team leader in saves with three.
More News
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Starting last round of chemo Monday•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Goes on 15-day IL•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Avoiding 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Throws bullpen•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Remains without timeline•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Announces cancer diagnosis•