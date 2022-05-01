Hendriks (back) tossed a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's 4-0 victory over the Angels.
Hendriks did not enter in a save situation, but with the White Sox only up four runs and Hendriks not having pitched since Apr. 24, he got the call and sealed the deal. Hendriks was a bit rusty, throwing only 11 of his 20 pitches for strikes, but consider him good to go moving forward.
