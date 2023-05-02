Hendriks (illness) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Less than two weeks after announcing he's cancer free, Hendriks is now officially slated to begin building toward his season debut with the White Sox. It's unclear how many rehab appearances the organization wants Hendriks to make, but it's still very possible the 34-year-old closer returns before the end of May.

