Hendriks (illness) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Less than two weeks after announcing he's cancer free, Hendriks is now officially slated to begin building toward his season debut with the White Sox. It's unclear how many rehab appearances the organization wants Hendriks to make, but it's still very possible the 34-year-old closer returns before the end of May.
More News
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: To have checkup soon•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Announces he's cancer free•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Starting last round of chemo Monday•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Goes on 15-day IL•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Avoiding 60-day IL•
-
White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Throws bullpen•