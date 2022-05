Hendriks allowed two on runs two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save.

The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.