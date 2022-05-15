Hendriks (1-2) was credited with the win after blowing a save Saturday against the Yankees. He allowed one run one on one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings.

The closer was put in a tough situation in the eighth inning, entering with one out and a pair of runners on base with Chicago clinging to a one-run lead. He got out of the jam by striking out Josh Donaldson and Gleyber Torres, but the Yankees got to him for a run in the following frame to tie the score. The White Sox then walked off with a win the bottom of the ninth, handing Hendriks his first win of the campaign. Despite the favorable finish, it wasn't the best outing for Hendriks, who has blown two straight save chances while yielding three earned runs over his past two innings.