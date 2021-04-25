Hendriks (1-0) blew the save but still got the win Saturday against the Rangers. He allowed one run on one hit while fanning two across his lone inning of work.

Hendriks entered the game with a 1-0 lead in the ninth but blew the save when Willie Calhoun took him deep with one out. However, the White Sox got the win in the bottom of the ninth following an RBI double from Nick Madrigal that scored Luis Robert -- meaning Hendriks still qualified for the win. The veteran is now 4-for-6 in save opportunities this season but his role as Chicago's closer is not in doubt at the moment.