Hendriks (4-2) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Orioles after allowing two runs on two hits across one inning, striking out three. He was also credited with a blown save.

This was far from Hendriks' best outing, as he entered the ninth inning with a 4-2 lead and couldn't hold on to get the save. Instead, the White Sox scored three runs in the top of the 10th and that offensive explosion ended up giving Hendriks his fourth win of the campaign. The closer blew a save for the first time since June 11 and has gone 23-for-26 in save chances this season. Even after this poor outing, his role as the White Sox's late-inning guy moving forward shouldn't be in jeopardy by any means.