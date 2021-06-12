Hendriks (3-1) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one over one inning, picking up the win in a 5-4 extra-inning win over Detroit.

Hendriks first attempted to close out the game amid a pouring rain, but the umpires halted the game after his first pitch. After a 49-miniute delay, Hendriks gave up a single to Miguel Cabrera then a game-tying, two-run home run to Daz Cameron. The runs put an end to the reliever's 14-game scoreless streak, and the blown save was his first since April 24. The White Sox went on to score a run in the 10th, giving Hendriks the win and setting up the save for Aaron Bummer.