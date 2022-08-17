Hendriks struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Astros.

The White Sox pulled ahead in the eighth inning and Hendriks made the one-run lead stick. This was the eighth straight appearance in which he's picked up a save, and he's allowed just one run in eight inning in that span. Hendriks appears to be over his late-July struggles. The White Sox's closer has a 2.95 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 61:11 K:BB while converting 27 of 30 save chances in 42.2 innings this year.