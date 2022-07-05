Hendriks (forearm) struck out all three batters he faced in a perfect inning during Monday's 6-3 extra-inning loss to the Twins.
Hendriks worked the eighth inning, though it was arguably the highest-leverage spot in a tied game. He retired Carlos Correa, Max Kepler and Jorge Polanco on 14 pitches (nine strikes) in his first appearance since June 10. Hendriks has a 2.70 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 40:8 K:BB across 26.2 innings. Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly fairly effective in his absence, but Hendriks should have no problem reclaiming closing duties quickly after his three-and-a-half-week absence.
