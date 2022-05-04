Hendriks earned the save, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning in a 3-1 win Tuesday over the Cubs.

Hendriks did not allow a ball out of the infield and retired the Cubs in order with only 10 pitches. While the closer doesn't necessarily have impressive numbers over the first month of the season, he has converted six consecutive save opportunities. Consistency has been an issue as he's allowed no hits five times and two or more hits five times in his first 10 appearances. He's averaging better than 13 punchouts per nine innings for the fourth straight season, one of the main reasons why he's been able to pitch around trouble.