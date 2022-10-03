Hendriks saved Sunday's 2-1 win against the Padres, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

It took 23 pitches, but Hendriks worked around a two-on two-out jam to convert his eighth straight save opportunity. The 33-year-old has struck out multiple batters in three consecutive outings and is up to 82 in 56.2 innings this season, with his 13 K/9 ranking 10th among relievers. Hendriks hasn't surrendered an earned run across his last 8.2 frames to drop his season ERA from 3.38 to 2.86.