Hendriks is considered day-to-day due to back spasms but hasn't been ruled out from appearing in Tuesday's game against the Royals, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Hendriks reportedly slipped in the dugout between the ninth and 10th innings Sunday against the Twins, shortly before allowing a walkoff homer to Byron Buxton. The issue doesn't appear to be serious, however, as it looks as though he'll return to action within a few days if not right away. If he doesn't wind up being cleared to pitch Tuesday, Kendall Graveman or Aaron Bummer could receive a save opportunity.