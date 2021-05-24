Hendriks walked the only batter faced in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Yankees.
Hendriks was asked to quell New York's threat in the bottom of the ninth inning of a tied game. He entered with one out and the bases loaded, then walked Aaron Judge on five pitches, all of which were outside the strike zone. Following an initial rough patch to start the season, Hendriks has not allowed an earned run over his last 10 appearances, spanning 8.2 innings.
