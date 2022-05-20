Hendriks allowed two hits and struck out one across a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Royals.
Hendriks was tasked with protecting a three-run lead, but he made things interesting by allowing two of the first three batters he faced to reach base. However, he ultimately escaped the jam to tally his 12th save of the campaign. Hendriks has turned in three consecutive scoreless appearances and has a 3.93 ERA with a 28:5 K:BB across 18.1 frames for the season.
