Hendriks struck out two without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 18th save of the season Wednesday against the Guardians.

Hendriks held a one-run lead in dominant fashion to tally his 18th save of the season. He's shown no lingering issues from a forearm injury that sidelined him for nearly a month, turning in four scoreless innings with a 7:0 K:BB since being activated from the injured list July 4. Overall, Hendriks has an excellent 2.43 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:8 K:BB across 29.2 frames for the campaign.