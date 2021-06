Hendricks recorded the final two outs to earn a save over the White Sox in Sunday's Game 2 victory. He struck out one batter.

Hendricks was tagged with a loss in the first game but bounced back immediately to pick up a save in the second contest. He's now 20-for-23 in save chances with a 2.18 ERA through 32 innings this season. He's converted 16 of his last 17 chances and owns a 1.19 ERA since the start of May.