Hendriks earned the save Monday after pitching a perfect ninth inning, striking out three in the 3-0 win over the Angels.

Hendriks snagged his first save since April 16 in a dominant fashion, retiring all three batters he faced via the punchout. The right-hander now has five saves on the season in six opportunities and he owns a 4.82 ERA and 1.82 WHIP with 15 strikeouts over 9.1 innings.